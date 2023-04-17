ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — All of the access roads to one of West Virginia’s biggest wilderness tourism destinations are finally open after being closed for winter.

Dolly Sods closed in January, and roads began reopening at the beginning of April. Now, the main road to attractions like Bear Rocks—Forest Route 75—has opened as well.

With the wilderness fully open for the season, the U.S. Forest Service’s Monongahela National Forest is reminding people who visit the forest to leave no trace by following these seven principles:

Plan Ahead and Prepare

Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces

Dispose of Waste Properly

Leave What You Find

Minimize Campfire Impacts

Respect Wildlife

Be Considerate of Other Visitors

Those who are planning to visit the Dolly Sods Wilderness should also remember the following restrictions:

Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited in the Wilderness.

Camping and open campfires are prohibited within 300 feet of Forest Road 19 and Forest Road 75 except at Red Creek Campground.

Pets must be under your control at all times.

Motor vehicles are restricted to roads and parking areas.

Mountain bikes and mechanical devices such as carts are not allowed on Wilderness trails.

Stock is not permitted in the Red Creek campground

For more information on the wilderness to help you plan your Dolly Sods trip, visit the U.S. Forest Service website.