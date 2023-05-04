Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, WV. The word Dolly is a corruption of the word Dahle, the name of the family who once owned this land.

DRYFORK, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you love spending time out in Dolly Sods Wilderness, a group of volunteers is looking for more people who want to preserve the area and help others enjoy it too.

The Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards has trail maintenance teams and help those visiting Dolly Sods find trails that suit their experience level and the amount of time they will spend in the wilderness. The group also helps hikers understand the unique challenges of the area. It announced in a press release that it’s looking for more volunteers.

The group is holding its first training of the year on May 20 at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia. A picnic will follow. Volunteers will then arrange to meet with an experienced Steward at a trailhead on a weekend for practice in the field. They will receive an embroidered green vest at the trailhead, and a supply of the materials they will need.

Volunteers don’t have to meet a minimum time commitment according to the release, they can post to the trailheads, alone or with other Stewards, at their convenience using a private Facebook page.

The Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards are partnered with the USDA Forest Service.

Those interested can sign up online or email dollysodsstewards@gmail.com.