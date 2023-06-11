PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some may have noticed that this summer season has kicked off a little dryer than what most people are used to, which is having great effects on a few outdoor activities.

Whitewater rafting and kayaking are some of West Virginia’s greatest attractions as its rivers and lakes are some of the world’s most beautiful. Yet with the lack of rain, water levels are lower than usual at the start of the summer season, putting a delay on the fun.

Liz Moore, operations manager at Blackwater Outdoor Adventures in Parsons, said that this year something felt a little off to her regarding the drought. Doing her own research, Moore discovered that in the twenty years of her employment in the industry, a drought this significant has only occurred three times in total.

Blackwater Outdoor Adventure’s beautiful drop off location in Parsons

Lower water volume can create greater difficulties for those wanting to get in the water, so it’s important to be alert of this before heading out.

“Here, especially on an undammed watershed, it can be extremely low water or extremely high water, and knowing what you’re getting into is really important. You don’t want folks getting out there in flood stage and they’re not capable of dealing with that high volume of water and here in a drought you don’t want folks getting out there and not realizing that they’re going to have to walk,” Moore said.

Moore also said that some of the biggest dangers when rafting or kayaking in a drought are the sporadic and rigid rocks below you. Wearing appropriate water shoes can help in the ordeal, but it is also important to note that the terrain beneath the water is difficult and not accessible for everyone wanting to participate.

At the same time, the lack of water can create a greater journey and you may end up floating longer than expected. Bringing needed essentials for your trip like food or water is key as well, especially if you are not familiar with the terrain.

Blackwater Outdoor Adventures is still providing for and shuttling those who wish to kayak during this time, though whitewater rafting is at a halt. The “Meet the Cheat” float event Blackwater Outdoor Adventures is hosting has also been rescheduled to June 25 due to the current drought. More information can be found on its website.