DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Parks is selling advance tickets for Blackwater Falls State Park’s Sled Run, which is the longest of its kind on the East Coast.

The quarter-mile run opens for the season right before Christmas, but tickets are expected to sell out. “Because the sled run is so popular and tickets sell out fast, we want to encourage everyone to reserve their tickets as far in advance as possible this year,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed in a press release.

Sledders can experience an average speed of 25 miles an hour on their way down the Sled Run, and you don’t even have to walk up the hill—a wonder carpet will give you a ride that takes about five minutes.

The sled run will be open Wednesday through Sunday from Dec. 23 of this year until March 5, 2023, but holiday weeks may have additional days available.

Tickets for two-hour sledding sessions are $25 for weekdays and $30 for weekends and holidays, according to WV State Parks, and are offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests should dress in warm winter clothes and snow protection, although sledding equipment is provided. Sledders will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and snacks at the warming hut as well. To purchase tickets, click here.