SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s fall turkey hunting season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 in 21 counties.

Turkey hunting can occur at:

Oct. 24-30 Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties.



Oct. 24-Nov. 13 Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.



When planing your hunt, it is important to remember:

Only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun, including air rifles that are .22 caliber or larger.

Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.

Hunters 15 and older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. A hunting license isn’t needed for hunters hunting on their own land. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit any license agents across the state or go online at WVhunt.com.

For more information, see the 2022-2023 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.