SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s fall turkey hunting season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 in 21 counties.
Turkey hunting can occur at:
- Oct. 24-30
- Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties.
- Oct. 24-Nov. 13
- Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.
When planing your hunt, it is important to remember:
- Only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun, including air rifles that are .22 caliber or larger.
- Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
- The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.
Hunters 15 and older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. A hunting license isn’t needed for hunters hunting on their own land. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit any license agents across the state or go online at WVhunt.com.
For more information, see the 2022-2023 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.