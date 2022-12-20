The shut gates on Forest Road 19 in Dolly Sods Wilderness. Credit: U.S. Forest Service.

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After announcing an emergency road closure in Dolly Sods Wilderness over the weekend when visitors became “stranded for a few hours,” the U.S. Forest Service provided an update on road conditions Monday.

Monongahela National Forest staff shared an update on the forestry service’s Facebook page Monday evening, saying they spent their day evaluating road conditions and working to get some stranded people and vehicles out.

Staff also shared a picture of a large downed tree, blocking one road in the forest to the point that it would only be possible to crawl through the branches.

A large, snow-covered tree blocks the roads in Dolly Sods Wilderness. Credit: U.S. Forest Service – Monongahela National Forest employee Zach Adkins.

Forest Roads 75 and 19 remained closed Monday. The emergency closure issued Sunday did not have a definitive end date. The gates on those forest roads remain locked, according to the Forest Service.

On Monday, staff stated that temperatures did not get above freezing, so the roads are ice-covered and now have snow on top of that layer of ice. There are also many downed trees blocking roads, or leaning over that could fall in the event of another windy day.

“It is going to be a big job getting them cleared,” the update said.

The Forest Service said it would continue to share updates.

Those with land along Forest Roads 75 and 19 who need to access their property can call the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District office in Petersburg for assistance at 304-257-4488.