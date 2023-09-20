CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for pumpkins, corn and all things fall, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has shared a list of places to visit over the next few months.

Although the list is still being updated, it has a range of farm destinations from all over the state. Farms in north central West Virginia are marked in bold.

If you’re looking for West Virginia-grown produce specifically, the WVDA recommends:

Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo (Putnam County)

Sickler Farm in Moatsville (Barbour County)

CW Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Cass (Pocahontas County)

Weese Farm in Fisher (Hardy County)

Sunset Berry Farms & Produce in Alderson (Greenbrier and Monroe counties)

Hanna Farmstead in Pickaway (Monroe County)

Eric Freelands Farm in Wellsburg (Brooke County)

Other farms on the list were:

Bumgarner Pumpkins in Letart (Mason County)

Chandler Pumpkin Patch in Clendenin (Kanawha County)

Cooper Family Farms in Milton (Cabell County)

Stoll Farm in Milton (Cabell County)

Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg (Berkeley County)

Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta (Hampshire County)

Okes Family Farms in Beckley (Raleigh County)

Sugar Run Pumpkin Patch in Ballard (Monroe County)

Brookedale Farms in Fort Ashby (Mineral County)

Cherry Brooke Farm in Mount Storm (Grant County)

MJM Farms in Mullens (Wyoming County)

Snyder Farms in Huttonsville (Randolph County)

Old McDonald Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Inwood (Berkeley County)

Cody’s Pumpkin Patch in New Cumberland (Hancock County)

Town and Country Nursery in Kearneysville (Jefferson and Berkeley counties)

Hollow Hills Farm in Lewisburg (Greenbrier County)

Green Acres Farm in Rock Cave (Upshur County)

The Pumpkin Patch in Spencer (Roane County)

Butcher Family Farm in Washington (Wood County)

The Patch at Norman Farms in Lost Creek (Harrison County)

Poplar Island Pumpkin Patch in Fairmont (Marion County)

Bostic Farm Pumpkin Patch in Exchange (Braxton County)

The WVDA is also still accepting information for more farms it can add to this list. To add a farm, contact agritourism@wvda.us, wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.

For the most up-to-date list, make sure to follow the West Virginia Department of Agriculture on social media.