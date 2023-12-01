CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Christmas is now less than a month away, meaning that if you celebrate, you’ll likely need a tree. Here’s a list of places in north central West Virginia that offer trees you can choose and cut for yourself.

While “choose-and-cut” tree farms do their best to ensure that you can have a quick and easy experience, chooseandcut.com has a few tips to remember when heading out to a farm.

Bring help. While some farms have helpers to assist in moving your tree to your vehicle, sometimes there’s nobody available who can help so it’s good to bring a few extra hands.

Don’t cut the tree too close to the ground. Leaving at least two rows of green branches on the stump allows a new tree to grow back.

Measure your space first. Before you even head out to a farm, measure the space you have in your home or office to make sure you don’t pick out a tree that’s too big or too small by mistake.

Once you get home, it’s a good idea to hose off your tree to wash off any bugs or foreign materials. Once it’s done, shake it dry, make a fresh cut at the butt and place it in a stand filled with water.

This list was sourced from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. If there’s a choose-and-cut tree farm in the region we missed, feel free to email us at news@wboy.com.