DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford released details, Tuesday, for a new off-road inspired, entry-level variant of its popular Ford F-150 pick-up truck, known as the “Rattler.”

2023 F-150 Rattler

“Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”

F-150 Rattler fender badge

The F-150 Rattler package is built off the XL series, Ford officials said, and it includes skid plates, electronic rear-locking differential, hill descent control, specially tuned off-road shock absorbers and all-terrain tires.

The Rattler package will also include a dual exhaust system and painted 18-inch aluminum wheels. Rattler badging on the fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics on the bed will make the truck stand out from other versions, officials said.

Onyx seats featuring burnished bronze accents and stitching will match the trim on the instrument panel to keep with the desert-inspired theme of the new F-150 Rattler.

2023 F-150 Rattler interior

Available exterior colors will include Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black and Rapid Red TriCoat, a news release detailed.

2023 F-150 Rattler

The F-150 Rattler will be a 2023 model and is set to go on sale this fall, according to a Ford news release. Ford did not release pricing information for the truck. 2022 F-150 XL models start just below $30,000.

Ford already offers two other off-road versions of the F-150, the Tremor and the Raptor.