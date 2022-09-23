LANEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Visitors to Dolly Sods Wilderness are being asked to avoid construction on the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project except for when absolutely necessary.

The bridge was closed back on July 26 when safety issues were discovered during a routine inspection. It gets visitors to the main entrance to Dolly Sods Wilderness and serves as a connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service shared an update on the bridge replacement project on Wednesday, saying that work began on Sept. 8 and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. A.L.L. Construction in Grant County was awarded an $800,000 contract to remove the existing bridge. The bridge will then be replaced with a temporary one.

In the meantime, the Forest Service advised drivers to expect increased truck traffic and scarce parking on the west side of the bridge, as well as construction equipment on both sides of the bridge.

Those in the area who need assistance can call the Forest Service’s Petersburg office at 304-257-4488.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced last month that it has agreed to build a permanent bridge downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed.