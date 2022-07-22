CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — North central West Virginia is in for another hot weekend, and with inflation still surging, you may be looking for ways to cool off without spending too much money.

That’s why 12 News took a look at some places you can cool off for free.

Public Places

Libraries – Enjoy the air conditioning while reading a book at your nearest library.

Palatine Park’s Splash Park – The splash park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There has been construction in the park this summer, so check Facebook before heading out, just in case.

State Parks

Tygart Lake in Grafton – Tygart Lake has a beach where you can swim, and a brand new adventure lake that features twenty-five giant inflatables that is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the summer.

Audra in Buckhannon – The clean, clear water of the Middle Fork River makes for a great place to swim—just be careful—and Alum Cave’s overhang makes for a picturesque backdrop.

Shupe’s Chute in Holly River State Park – There may be a fee for the park’s outdoor swimming pool, but there isn’t for this natural swimming-hole-and-waterfall combo.

Blackwater Falls in Tucker County – Swimming is available at Pendleton Lake from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Other Natural Swimming Holes

Blue Hole/Jenkinsburg in Preston County – To access this swimming hole, WVU’s “Do it Yourself Outdoors” says you have to drive down into the Cheat Canyon either from Masontown or Rt. 26 south of Bruceton Mills onto a gravel road, and eventually into a gravel parking lot.

Cheat Canyon in Monongalia County – Swimming spots can be found all along the canyon according to WVU’s “Do it Yourself Outdoors”, but there’s easy access from the Teters Campground or at the trailhead to the Cheat Canyon WMA along CR 26/23.

Red Creek in Dolly Sods Wilderness in Tucker County – There are swimming holes and waterfalls along the first mile of the Red Creek Trail from the Laneville Trailhead according to WVU’s “Do it Yourself Outdoors”.