MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.

In order to receive the free seeds for this year’s plants—purple carrots, red Ursa kale, and multi-color mini bell peppers—participants had to fill out a survey. According to a press release from the West Virginia University Extension Service, the extension has already had to close the survey for the year, only two weeks after it opened.

“The response is overwhelming,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. “We already planned to send out more seeds than ever before in 2023. We didn’t plan to hit that mark after just a few weeks.”

(Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge)

Even though the free seeds program has closed, McCartney said that West Virginia gardeners who missed the survey can still follow along with their own seeds. “Grow right along with us and even if you can’t find these specific varieties, any carrot, kale or bell pepper seeds will work.”

Other resources available through the Extension Service include a garden calendar, a to-do list and recipes through the weekly Grow This newsletter, which you can sign up for here.