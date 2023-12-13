BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — We often bring you stories about the moon and when it’s supposed to be full and bright, but it’s not often that we’ll tell you about shooting stars, more specifically, meteors. On Wednesday night, you’ll have a chance to be able to get a look for yourself.

The Geminids Meteor Shower will peak on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Geminids are one of the biggest meteor showers seen each year and don’t require a telescope to see. All you need to do is head out away from the lights of a city or town, bring a heavy coat and blanket to lie down on and look up.

Jeremy Bumgardner, owner of Insight Astronomy in Bridgeport said that this particular meteor shower comes from the asteroid 3200 Paethon. The sun’s gravity pulls dust and small rocks from the asteroid, which Earth then passes through during its orbit around the sun. The debris then burns up in the atmosphere, creating shooting stars.

The Geminids are named after the constellation Gemini because the meteors appear to come out of the constellation. The constellation will emerge from the east at the beginning of the night and set in the west in the morning.

If you are interested in learning more about meteor showers and astronomy, you can check out Insight Astronomy in Bridgeport or the Central Appalachian Astronomy Club in Grafton, which holds events at its observatory.