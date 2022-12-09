GHENT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re eager to begin your ski and snowboarding season you’ll be able to kick it off as early as this weekend. Winterplace Ski Resort will be launching its 40th skiing and snowboarding season this year, starting with a bonus weekend that begins on Dec. 10. through Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winterplace’s full season kickoff will begin on Dec. 16 and has partnered with several charity organizations for events throughout the season, including a Toys For Tots toy drive and a “Ski With Santa” event.

Toys For Tots toy drive, Dec. 10 – Dec. 20: Earn free tubing tickets for each toy donated to the collection! Organized by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the program will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to distribute on Christmas.

for each toy donated to the collection! Organized by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the program will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to distribute on Christmas. Coat Drive, Dec. 10 – Dec. 20: In partnership with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Winterplace will be collecting coats from Dec. 10 through Dec. 20. Anyone who donates a new or gently used coat will receive a free tubing ticket for each donation . All coat sizes will be accepted and will be donated by the United Way of Southern West Virginia to communities in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell Counties, and the town of Bluefield, VA.

. All coat sizes will be accepted and will be donated by the United Way of Southern West Virginia to communities in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell Counties, and the town of Bluefield, VA. Ski With Santa, Dec. 23 – Dec. 25: Santa Will be making a special trip from the North Pole to spread some holiday cheer by skiing with families over the course of three days. Families will have a chance to grab a selfie with St. Nick and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies with him as well.

You can check the conditions of the slopes before you leave, and you can save a bit of money on ski lift tickets by buying them in advance.