ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon.

The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29.

In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state laws. Permits can be purchased at the ranger stations in Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Bartow and Marlinton, or at the Supervisor’s Office in Elkins Mondays through Fridays, or at the White Sulphur Springs ranger station on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

According to the Forest Service release, ginseng permits cost $20 each and a separate permit is required for each district of the forest. Each permit allows the collection of up to 95 plants from one ranger district from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. You can purchase multiple permits.

Harvesters are limited to 24 plants per day on National Forest land. Click here to see all of the Forest Service’s regulations.