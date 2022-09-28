ANSTEAD, W.Va. (WBOY) –– West Virginia’s newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Wednesday to announce the newest West Virginia Mountain Ride—Cranberry Corridor, which can be completed in about five hours.

Cranberry Corridor starts and ends in Summersville, and takes drivers along beautiful scenic roads, including US-60, US-219, Route 150, Route 55 and Route 39. The 211-mile trip is accessible to both cars and motorcycles, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

Babydog at the Cranberry Corridor announcement (Courtesy: Gov. Justice’s office)

“This route couldn’t have been launched at a better time,” said Governor Jim Justice. “With the leaves starting to change and temperatures dropping just the right amount, it’s a great time to hit the road and spend time exploring Almost Heaven.”

Attractions along the route include Summersville Lake, the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area, Beartown State Park, Hawks Nest State Park, and stops along the iconic West Virginia Waterfall Trail like the Falls of Hills Creek and Cathedral Falls.

Cranberry Corridor marks the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program; the others are the Seneca Skyway which goes through Tucker County and Capitol Circle in southern West Virginia.

The Kanawha Valley Corvette Club and other motorcycle riders were the first official riders on the new scenic route.