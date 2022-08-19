GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hunters have the opportunity to join a special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory this fall, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced in a press release Friday.

The hunt will take place on Oct. 28 and 29 and on Nov. 3 and 4. Hunters who want to participate must apply online by midnight on Aug. 29.

The four days of controlled hunts will be within delineated areas that the DNR said will range between 132 and 1,000 acres. The maximum bag limit will be one antlerless deer per day.

The DNR said an onsite lottery will also be held each day of the hunt, and five licensed hunters will be selected to hunt an either-sex deer. Deer harvested onsite will not count toward the hunter’s annual licensed deer bag limit, the DNR said.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are strictly controlled on the site because of the nature of the Green Bank Observatory’s work, the DNR noted. Hunters will park in a designated area and the observatory will provide transportation.