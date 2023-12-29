MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — About 115,000 acres of West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest are designated as wilderness land, so it’s not the place to plan your large wedding, family reunion or party.

The Monongahela National Forest covers land in 10 of West Virginia’s 55 counties—Barbour, Grant, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Tucker and Webster, and within the forest, there are seven wilderness areas, including Dolly Sods Wilderness, which is a major tourist destination for West Virginia.

Although national forests have rules in place to keep the environment in as good condition as possible, wilderness areas are meant to be in untouched condition and “without permanent improvements or human habitation,” according to the Wilderness Act of 1964.

If you’re planning on visiting these areas, know that there are additional restrictions in place to help minimize the impact of people on the ecosystem. Among those is a maximum group size of 10 people, according to the Forest Service.

Other ways that wilderness areas are different from just national forest land include: