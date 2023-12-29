MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — About 115,000 acres of West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest are designated as wilderness land, so it’s not the place to plan your large wedding, family reunion or party.
The Monongahela National Forest covers land in 10 of West Virginia’s 55 counties—Barbour, Grant, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Tucker and Webster, and within the forest, there are seven wilderness areas, including Dolly Sods Wilderness, which is a major tourist destination for West Virginia.
Although national forests have rules in place to keep the environment in as good condition as possible, wilderness areas are meant to be in untouched condition and “without permanent improvements or human habitation,” according to the Wilderness Act of 1964.
If you’re planning on visiting these areas, know that there are additional restrictions in place to help minimize the impact of people on the ecosystem. Among those is a maximum group size of 10 people, according to the Forest Service.
Other ways that wilderness areas are different from just national forest land include:
- Motorized and mechanical equipment, including but not limited to, chainsaws, mountain bikes and deer carts are not permitted within Wilderness Areas.
- Trails are not cleared of downed trees or vegetation like a national park or state park trail would be. Additionally, they are not marked by trailheads and do not follow an exact path. Bridges over streams also rarely exist.
- Search and rescue is not initiated in these areas unless a threat to life exists.
- Campfires are discouraged and should only ever be lit in existing fire rings. “Properly preparing for changing conditions will eliminate the need for warming fires and will make your trip more comfortable,” says the Forest Service website.
- Flying drones over wilderness areas is not allowed.
- All Leave No Trace Principals should be followed.