CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you signed up for free seeds through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge though the WVU Extension Service, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The Grow This Facebook page announced on Wednesday that it has sent out almost 90,000 seed packets for West Virginians to start their own gardens. If you’re one of the 25,000 West Virginians who signed up for the seeds before the application had to close early, then your seeds are only days away, if you haven’t already gotten them.

In their free seed deliveries, growers will find kale, miniature bell peppers and purple carrots this year. “There will be a lot of kale, miniature bell peppers and purple carrots popping up across the state in the coming months,” the Grow This Challenge said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, the page also thanked those who helped them get the seeds in the mail, saying, “There are thousands of seeds to pack up, so please be patient. They will arrive in your mailbox before you know it!”

According to the WVU Extension Gardening Calendar, which you can download here, your peppers and kale will need to be seeded indoors next week, your kale will need to be seeded outdoors during the first week of April, and your carrots will need to be seeded mid-April.