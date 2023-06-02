Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) asks that the public avoid the Gum Cabin Timber Sale area of the Monongahela National Forest, northeast of Bartow in Pocahontas County, while officials work on helicopter logging operations.

According to a USFS press release, helicopter logging operations will take place “on or around June 10” and the land will be closed to the public during that time. Signs will also be posted.

A map of the affected area, courtesy of the Forest Service, can be found below:

“The Gum Cabin Timber Sale is located near Camp Pocahontas in an area bounded by Forest Road 14 (Middle Mountain Road), Forest Road 803 (Burner Mountain Road), West Fork of Gum Cabin, Forest property line and a decommissioned Forest Road,” the release said.

To learn more about helicopter logging operations, you can visit the Forest Service website.