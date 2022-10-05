CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.

All of the road trips make a loop that can be completed in about six hours of driving, are car and motorcycle friendly and feature West Virginia’s outdoor beauty and historical landmarks.

Cranberry Corridor

The recently-revealed Cranberry Corridor primarily goes through eastern and central West Virginia. It starts and ends in Summersville, and takes drivers along 211 miles of scenic roads, including US-60, US-219, Route 150, Route 55 and Route 39.

Attractions along the route include Summersville Lake, the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area, Beartown State Park, Hawks Nest State Park, and stops along the iconic West Virginia Waterfall Trail like the Falls of Hills Creek and Cathedral Falls.

Seneca Skyway

For those who are willing to drive through the mountains, the Seneca Skyway offers a nearly 300-mile trip that starts and ends in Lewisburg and goes through Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Pendleton counties.

The route includes mountain towns, like Lewisburg, Thomas, Elkins and White Sulphur Springs and takes travelers by natural wonders like Blackwater Falls State Park, Seneca Rocks, and Spruce Knob.

Capitol Circle

This route will let you experience West Virginia’s version of city life as well as places of natural beauty. The just over 200-mile trip starts and ends in Charleston and takes drivers through southern West Virginia.

This route includes West Virginia’s capital city, Charleston, as well as Fayetteville, Beckley, Pineville and Logan. Travelers will also witness West Virginia’s mountainous terrain and natural beauty in places like Hawks Nest State Park, along with iconic landmarks like the New River Gorge Bridge, Cathedral Falls and Kanawha Falls. It also passes by West Virginia’s only National Park, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.