CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan.

The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry to make the map.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2022 estimated peak fall foliage map. Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Based on the map, here are the times to check out West Virginia’s state and national parks this year:

Late September

Blackwater Falls State Park

Cathedral State Park

Fairfax State Park

Kumbrabow State Forest

Monongalia National Forest

Early October

Audra State Park

Beartown State Park

Coopers Rock State Forest

Holly River State Park

Tygart Lake State Park

Mid-October

Cedar Creek State Park

Lost River State Park

Stonewall Resort State Park

Valley Falls State Park

Late October

Babcock State Park

Gauley River National Recreation Area

Grandview

Hawk’s Nest State Park

New River Gorge National Park

Tomlinson Run State Park

Twin Falls Resort State Park

Watoga State Park

The Department of Tourism also has a live leaf map to keep an eye on once fall begins.