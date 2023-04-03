CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is known for its beauty—the mountains, slopes, rivers and more.

Here is a list of all state parks in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia State Parks website. The activities include accommodations, and park and nearby activities.

Audra State Park

Address: 8397 Audra Park Rd., Buckhannon

Activities include: camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking and swimming

Babcock State Park

Address: 486 Babcock Rd., Clifftop

Activities include: camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking and outdoor adventures

Beartown State Park

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Activities include: geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites

Beech Fork State Park

Address: 5601 Long Branch Rd., Barboursville

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, swimming, golfing and hunting

Berkeley Springs State Park

Address: 2 S. Washington St., Berkeley Springs

Activities include: museums and historical sites, swimming, camping and golfing

Blackwater Falls State Park

Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis

Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, snow sports, swimming, biking, golfing, hunting and scenic train rides

Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park

Address: 137 Juliana St., Parkersburg

Activities include: biking, fishing, hiking, museums and historical sites, and camping

Bluestone State Park

Address: 2104 Bluestone Park Rd., Hinton

Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, biking, golfing, hunting and snow sports

Cabwaylingo State Forest

Address: 4279 Cabwaylingo Park Rd., Dunlow

Activities include: lodging, camping, ATV riding, biking, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, museums and historical sites

Cacapon Resort State Park

Address: 818 Cacapon Lodge Dr., Berkeley Springs

Activities include: lodging, biking, fishing, geocaching, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, camping, hunting, and museums and historical sites

Calvin Price State Forest

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Activities include: fishing, hiking, hunting and camping

Camp Creek State Park and Forest

Address: 2390 Camp Creek Rd., Camp Creek

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, hunting and outdoor adventures

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

Address: 230 Main Lodge Rd., Davis

Activities include: lodging, camping, places to stay, biking, fishing, geocaching, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, snow sports and swimming

Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park

Address: 1194 Carnifex Ferry Rd., Summersville

Activities include: boating, geocaching, museums and historical sites, outdoor adventures, camping, fishing and rafting

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Address: 12363 Cass Rd., Cass

Activities include: lodging, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, museums and historical sites, scenic train rides, geocaching, boating, golfing, hunting and outdoor adventures

Cathedral State Park

Address: 12 Cathedral Park Dr., Aurora

Activities include: geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites

Cedar Creek State Park

Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Rd., Glenville

Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, boating, golfing, and museums and historical sites

Chief Logan State Park

Address: 1000 Conference Center Dr., Logan

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, museums and historical sites, outdoor adventures, swimming, wildlife viewing, ATV riding, horseback riding, and hunting

Coopers Rock State Forest

Address: 61 County Line Dr., Bruceton Mills

Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, golfing, museums and historical sites, and boating

Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park

Address: 683 Drrop Park Rd., Hillsboro

Activities include: hiking, museums and historical sites, snow sports, camping, and scenic train rides

Fairfax Stone State Park

Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis

Activities include: geocaching, museums and historical sites, and camping

Greenbrier River Trail

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, hiking, snow sports and swimming

Greenbrier State Forest

Address: 1541 Harts Run Rd., Caldwell

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, swimming, fishing, golfing, horseback riding, museums and historical sites, and boating

Hawks Nest State Park

Address: 49 Hawks Nest Park Rd., Ansted

Activities include: lodging, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, golfing, museums and historical sites, and rafting

Holly River State Park

Address: 680 State Park Rd., Hacker Valley

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, and museums and historical sites

Kanawha State Forest

Address: 4500 Kanawha State Forest Dr., Charleston

Activities include: camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, outdoor adventures, and museums and historical sites

Kumbrabow State Forest

Address: 219/16 Kumbrabow Rd., Huttonsville

Activities include: cabins, camping, biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, hunting, horseback riding, museums and historical sites, and outdoor adventures

Little Beaver State Park

Address: 1402 Grandview Rd., Beaver

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, hiking, outdoor adventures, ATV riding, golf and rafting

Lost River State Park

Address: 321 Park Dr., Mathias

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites

Moncove Lake State Park

Address: 695 Moncove Lake Access Rd., Gap Mills

Activities include: camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, swimming, biking, hunting, and museums and historical sites

North Bend Rail Trail

Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo

Activities include: biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, horseback riding, ATV riding and camping

North Bend State Park

Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, ATV riding and golfing

Panther State Forest

Address: 239 Ostenaco Rd., Panther

Activities include: camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, swimming, horseback riding and outdoor adventures

Pinnacle Rock State Park

Address: 6407 Coal Heritage Rd., Bramwell

Activities include: fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, horseback riding, and museums and historical sites

Pipestem Resort State Park

Address: 3405 Pipestem Dr., Pipestem

Activities include: lodging, camping, aerial tours, biking, boating, fishing, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, outdoor adventures, rafting, snow sports, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites

Prickett’s Fort State Park

Address: 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont

Activities include: biking, boating, fishing, hiking, museums and historical sites, and camping

Seneca State Forest

Address: 10135 Browns Creek Rd., Dunmore

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, outdoor adventures, golfing, museums and historical sites, and ATV riding

Stonewall Resort State Park

Address: 940 Resort Dr., Roanoke

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming and hunting

Tomlinson Run State Park

Address: 84 Osage Rd., New Manchester

Activities include: camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, outdoor adventures, swimming, biking, golfing, horseback riding, and museums and historical sites

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

Address: #1 Main St., Point Pleasant

Activities include: geocaching, museums and historical sites, camping, and outdoor adventures

Twin Falls Resort State Park

Address: Rte. 97, Mullens

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, geocaching, golfing, hiking, outdoor adventures, ATV riding, museums and historical sites, and snow sports

Tygart Lake State Park

Address: 1240 Paul E. Malone Rd., Grafton

Activities include: lodging, camping, boating, fishing, geocaching, hiking, swimming, biking, golfing and hunting

Valley Falls State Park

Address: 720 Valley Falls Rd., Fairmont

Activities include: biking, fishing, geocaching, hiking, camping, and museums and historical sites

Watoga State Park

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Activities include: lodging, camping, biking, boating, fishing, geocaching, swimming, hunting, and museums and historical sites

Watters Smith Memorial State Park