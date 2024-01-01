GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hikers across the country started off 2024 by doing what they love at the First Day Hike of 2024. Cedar Creek State Park hosted nearly 30 of these hikers, who came with their families and dogs to unplug from devices and into nature.

Badge of completion for First Day Hike at Cedar Creek State Park

The four-mile roundtrip hike not only included great views but also some freshly fallen snow. Many of the hikers told 12 News that the snow made the whole experience even better by making it a true winter hike.

This is the second time Cedar Creek State Park has hosted the First Day Hike and Assistant Park Superintendent, Daniel Conrad, said the park has plans to bring it back every year.

“Our initiative basically is to get people out into the outdoors and help them enjoy it. We want people to take a step in the right direction. Especially in the beginning of the New Year, good to be active, and it’s also a good opportunity to learn like good features about the park and the history of the park itself,” Conrad said.

Lori Dittman, who came with her husband, daughter, and their two dogs said this is her second year participating.

“Just getting out on the trail, meeting the people that were here and seeing the beauty that’s out here on this nice winter day. This couldn’t of been any more perfect day for us,” Dittman said.

Participation rose sharply this year, up from only three hikers in 2023. At the end of the hike, participants were given badges for completing their 2024 First Day Hike. The Cedar Creek Foundation said they will be offering refreshments before and after the hike next year.