SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pair of bald eagles who live in Shepherdstown, West Virginia went viral last month after a video of them fixing their nest circulated on social media.

According to the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) in Shepherdstown which monitors the eagles, the family currently has two eggs which were lain on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, and if you time it right, you might be able to see the newly hatched chicks or even watch them hatch.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that bald eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch, meaning that if they were lain on Feb. 15 and 18, they should hatch on or near March 22 and 26. After that, the chicks will spend about three months in the nest before they learn to fly and then will be on their own about a month after that.

According to the NCTC, eagles use their beaks to turn the eggs about every hour for even heating. (Photo by Deb Stecyk, Bald Eagles 101 shared by NTCT)

Eagle lovers can try to watch the hatching live by monitoring the livestream of the nest, which is available online here. The NCTC also had added a new close up camera so that you can better watch the nest.

If you have questions or want the latest news on the eagle family, the NCTC is also holding a “Live From the Eagles Nest” broadcast on March 16 at 1 p.m. That livestream will be available here.