CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Tourism is partnering with West Virginia’s biggest riding trail system to give away two side-by-sides.

Anyone who purchases a valid 2022 Hatfield McCoy Trail pass from an authorized vendor before Nov. 15, 2022, will automatically be entered in a drawing to win a UTV. Anyone who already has a 2022 pass has been automatically entered.

The winners will be randomly selected on Dec. 15, 2022; one of the winners will be a West Virginia resident, and the other will be from out-of-state. Each winner will receive a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV in Metallic Sierra Blue, according to a release from the Department of Tourism.

Permits can be purchased for $26.50 for West Virginia residents and $50 for non-residents at any of these retailers. Even those who don’t win will get full access to all Hatfield McCoy Trail Systems from the purchase date until the end of the year.

After you enter, make sure to check your email after the drawing date because the winner must respond within 10 business days. To see all the rules for the contest, click here.