CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several prizes are up for grabs in the fourth year of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources lifetime license giveaway, including a weekend getaway at a state park.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice, one resident of West Virginia will win the free lifetime hunting license—valued at $805—and one non-resident will win a three-night stay at Pipestem Resort State Park in Mercer and Summers counties and two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags.

To be entered for the drawing in January, hunters and anglers just have to purchase an annual West Virginia hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December. After that, they will be automatically entered in the drawing.

A normal combination license for hunting, trapping and fishing (Class X) is $35 for West Virginia residents. A hunting and trapping (Class A) or fishing (Class B) license will cost $19 for residents.

For non-residents, a hunting and trapping license (Class E) costs $119, and a fishing license (Class F) costs $37 plus $13 for a Conservation/Law Enforcement Stamp (Class CS/LE). To fish in National Forests, a $2 National Forest Hunting/Trapping/Fishing license (Class I) is required, and to trout fish, out-of-state anglers will also need a $16 Trout Fishing Stamp (Class OO).

Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758.

All licenses can be purchased at wvhunt.com. Winners in the contest will be announced in January 2023.

For a breakdown of licenses in West Virginia, click here. For the full contest rules, click here.