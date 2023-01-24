CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for travel inspiration, regardless of whether you are from West Virginia or just want to visit, the new West Virginia Travel Guide is here to help.

The guide includes a variety of advice and guidance for traveling across West Virginia, but here are some of our favorites:

Find Your Corner of Almost Heaven—a graphic that will help you decide which part of West Virginia fits your interests and vacation goals (page 10).

Delightful Day Trips—for those who already live in the area, the guide can help you discover day trips where you won’t even have to pay for a hotel (starting on page 32).

Season’s Greetings—find the best time of year to visit West Virginia and the benefits of each (starting on page 36).

Legends and Lore—find the spookiest and ghostliest attractions that West Virginia has to offer (starting on page 98).

And if you haven’t seen it, the cover of the guide is holographic, showing a day or night sky depending on which way you look at it.

If you want to get one of the 200,000 guides that the West Virginia Department of Tourism plans to distribute directly to consumers, all you have to do is go to the West Virginia Tourism website and fill out a short survey.

More than 100,000 West Virginia Vacation Guides will also be included with subscriber copies of Travel + Leisure magazine to encourage travel to the Mountain State.