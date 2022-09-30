ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Festivities include the lumberjack contest, Grande Feature Parade, food, music and vendors and much more. Festivalgoers will also get a chance to get a free tree.

FirstEnergy announced in a press release Friday that members of its “Green Team” will be at the festival’s Conservation Village at Elkins City Park during part of the festival to hand out Redbud, Red Maple, Red Oak and Serviceberry trees.

According to the release, the company will be there on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The giveaway is part of FirstEnergy’s initiative to plant 20,000 trees in 2022, it said.

The Arbor Day Foundation lists the following information about the tress that FirstEnergy will be hanging out:

Redbud

Mature size: 20–30′ tall with a spread of 25–35′

Red Maple

Mature size: 40–60′ tall with a spread of around 40′

Red Oak

Mature size: 60–75′ tall with a spread of around 45′

Serviceberry