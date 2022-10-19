CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Those who are taking advantage of West Virginia’s hiking trails to enjoy the fall colors can get access to the paid version of AllTrails, a hiking resources app, for free for a year and have a chance to win other prizes.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism has partnered with AllTrails to promote hiking in the Mountain State. All you have to do to claim your membership is go to this link and fill out some basic personal information including name, address, phone number and email address. After the form is submitted, you will get an email where you can claim the membership. Everyone who claims the free membership certifies that they will use AllTrails Pro to hike in West Virginia by the end of the year.

With the membership, you will be able to:

Download offline maps

Unlock more map details

Access to 3D maps

Discover brand new trails

Access the app ad-free

Send status updates with Lifeline

Print maps before you hit the trails

See real-time details including air quality, satellite weather, pollen, light pollution, and user heatmaps

Normally, an AllTrails Pro membership costs $2.99 per month or $35.99 for a year.

If you also want a chance to win some West Virginia hiking swag, all you have to do is post a video from your hike to social media using #AllTrails and #AlmostHeaven. The first 500 people to use the hashtags from public accounts will be sent a direct message from WV Tourism with a form to fill out. After you fill out the form, WV Tourism will send you a free West Virginia fanny pack.

What the free fanny pack looks like (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

If you want to get a fanny pack, don’t wait to take a hike! According to a release from WV Tourism, 15,000 people have already signed up for AllTrails through the WV Tourism partnership.