CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s Extension Service is sending out free seeds to anyone living in West Virginia who fills out a short online survey.

By signing up with this survey, participants will be sent seeds for cosmic purple carrots, red ursa kale and miniature mixed-color bell peppers. If you do sign up, your seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.

(Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge)

These colorful crop seeds are part of a WVU Extension program to encourage families to learn how to grow their own food.

“With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from learning how to grow their own food,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. “Making sure that people have those skills — and can pass them on to the next generation — is essential for our communities to achieve long-term food security,” she said in a release on Tuesday.

McCartney said that even though gardening may seem difficult to a beginner, the goal of the program is to start small to familiarize newbies with how to take care of their own crops. And even if you have absolutely zero idea what you are doing, you’ll still have access to “a statewide virtual community to cheer you on and offer support,” so you’ll have plenty of resources to help you on your herbal journey.

For more information on the Grow This program, you can check out the WVU extension 2023 garden calendar, or check out the Grow This Facebook page.

If you want to get involved, take the survey here.