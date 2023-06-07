CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are several species of snakes that appear in the Mountain State, but only two of them are considered venomous, the Eastern Copperhead and Timber Rattlesnake. Now, these two species are being considered the greatest conservation need within the state’s wildlife action plan, as the number of observations has recently declined.

Snakes are most spotted within the spring and summer seasons to increase their body temperature by absorbing warmth.

Kevin Oxenrider, Amphibian and Reptile Program Leader of the West Virginia DNR, said that if you encounter a snake, just leave the reptile alone to prevent a snake bite from occurring.

In the event, you or someone else is bitten by a venomous snake, seek medical attention immediately.

React by remaining calm. Try and lower the bite below the heart, slow down the blood movement in the body and move as slowly and cautiously as possible until seen by a doctor.

“Vast majority of individuals who we have reports on being bitten by snakes, they get bitten because they are actively trying to kill or harm a snake. If you just leave them alone and observe from afar, they aren’t going to bother you,” Oxenrider said.

If your pet has been bitten by a venomous snake, go to a veterinarian immediately. During the trip, make sure your pet is calm and not running around.

To reduce snakes from being present from the outside of your home, minimize the availability of food that the reptile can seek out. To do this, make sure there is no garbage outside the home, mow the yard regularly, maintain debris, and elevate wood or rock piles.