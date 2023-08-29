In this file photo a blue moon rises above Portsmouth on January 31, 2018 .in Portsmouth in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Earlier this month, we saw the first of August’s two Supermoons and on Wednesday, we’ll be able to see the second one, which just so happens to be a Blue Moon and the last of its kind for a while.

We previously covered why Blue Moons are named as such, but the basic meaning for it is when two full moons appear during the same month, the second is called a Blue Moon due to a 16th-century phrase that references how the phenomenon seemed impossible.

These two moons are also special because they’re Supermoons, meaning they are some of the closest full moons in proximity to Earth and therefore appear much larger. This Supermoon is particularly special, being the largest of the year and the third in a row, per Old Farmer’s Almanac.

August’s first Moon reached its peak illumination at around 2:30 in the afternoon Eastern Time, meaning that stargazers in West Virginia missed out on the peak of this rare cosmological event. That’s not the case with this full moon. August’s Super Blue Moon will reach peak illumination in the night sky on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9:36 p.m. EST, per Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Unlike the other full moons we’ve previously covered, August’s Blue Moon is an anomaly as it happens so rarely that it doesn’t have any well-known folklore surrounding it in terms of astrological signs and representation of the changes in nature.

This Super Blue Moon will be the final one of its kind until 2037, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac and will be the last Blue Moon until 2026 according to EarthSky.