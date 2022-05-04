CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – A recent weekend saw 600 runners and as many spectators descended on Tucker County for the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races.

The events, put on by Canaan Valley Running Company, were held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at Canaan Valley Resort State Park.

“We are excited to announce that the launch of our 2022 race season was huge success! I couldn’t be happier with how our kickoff event, the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K, has gone. We had runners from over 15 different states join us. It was truly a thrill to see smiles on the faces of our runners and spectators!” said Robby McClung, owner and founder of the Canaan Valley Running Company.

The top runners for the weekend were:

Half Marathon – Saturday, Apr 30, 2022

● Male – Zach Bittinger of Frostburg, MD – 1:33:32.90

● Female – Marian Pyles of Elkins, WV – 1:39:46.52

10K – Saturday, Apr 30, 2022

● Male – Jonah Skiles of Hurricane, WV – 49:33.04

● Female – Abby Jackson of Coraopolis, PA – 51:46.88

5K – Saturday, Apr 30, 2022

● Male – Derick Reynolds of Vincent, OH – 20:13.79

● Female – Michelle Vanhorn of Harpers Ferry, WV – 23:11.19

5K – Sunday, May 1,2022

● Male – Derick Reynolds of Vincent, OH – 19:41.15

● Female – Ellie Hosaflook of Ripley, WV – 20:12.38

Conquer the Valley Challenge

● Male – Derick Reynolds of Vincent, OH – 1:49:25.08

● Female – Michelle Vanhorn of Harpers Ferry, WV – 2:09:10.59





Plans are already under way for the fifth edition of the races, set for April 22-23, 2023. Initial registration for the 2023 event will be open through May 8 and will then close until September 2022.

The Canaan Valley Trail Run is scheduled for June 25, also at Canaan Valley Resort State Park, followed by the Moonlight on the Falls Marathon at Blackwater Falls State Park on August 27-28.