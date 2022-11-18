FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.

“This data collection effort is an important part of a three-year study on the population dynamics of white-tailed deer in West Virginia,” said Steve Rauch, assistant chief of game management for the WVDNR. “Hunter cooperation is essential to the success of West Virginia’s deer management program. By measuring physical characteristics and age at harvest, our biologists will be better able to manage our deer population. We hope all hunters have a safe and successful deer firearm season.”

Hunters should still check in any harvested deer at WVhunt.com, by telephone or at a license agent.

The stations can be found at the following locations, running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barbour County

Junior Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Belington, WV 26250

Longview One Stop, 6861 Buckhannon Rd., Volga, WV 26238

Nestorville Service Station, 27 Mountaineer Rd., Philippi, WV 26416

Mattchew’s Bar and Grill, 20305 Barbour Co. Hwy., Philippi, WV 26416

Barbour County Fairgrounds, 227 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV 26250

Jackson County

Kenna Exxon, WV-34 Kenna, WV 25248

C-Mart, 425 North Church St. Ripley, WV 25271

Turkey Fork Grocery, 15 Co. Rd. 7 and Turkey Fork Rd., Sandyville, WV 25275

C-Mart, 8069 Ripley Rd., Cottageville, WV 25239

Old and New Sports, 813 Washington St., Ravenswood, WV 26164

Mason County

Sandhill Foodmart, 4107 Sandhill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550

New Haven Marathon, 605 5th St., New Haven, WV 25265

Leon General, LLC, 27523 Charleston Rd., Leon, WV 25123

Jerry’s Run Food Mart, 30575 Huntington Rd., Apple Grove, WV 25502

Upshur County

Hodgesville Mini Mart, 4910 Clarksburg Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201

Dean’s Variety Mart, 66 Mount Nebo Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201

Tractor Supply Co., 120 Garden Fresh Plaza Dr., Buckhannon, WV 26201

Rock Cave IGA, 88 Rock Cave Rd., Rock Cave, WV 26234

You can learn more about the examination requirement by downloading the 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.

For more on West Virginia’s hunting seasons, you can visit WVdnr.gov. You can also purchase a hunting license at WVhunt.com.