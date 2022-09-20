CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.

Hunters who want a chance to take up to two additional deer during West Virginia’s statewide deer archery season have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23 to purchase their archery deer stamps. Archery deer stamps are limited to two per hunter.

If you are still in need of a hunting license or stamps, you can buy them at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.

“If it’s been a while since you’ve gone hunting in West Virginia, the fall seasons are a great time to get back in the game,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion in a press release on Tuesday.

“We want to encourage folks to take advantage of the opportunity to take additional deer during this season. Not only do you get a chance to fill your freezer with more meat, you get even more chances to enjoy West Virginia’s incredible deer hunting.”

During archery season, hunters can tag up to two deer in one day but are limited to one antlered deer a day. Depending on the county, hunters can take one to two extra archery or crossbow deer using a stamp—one deer per stamp.

Residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer. However, if you are hunting on your own property or have a Class DT license, you are not required to purchase additional archery stamps.

In Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In 10 other counties, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular deer season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.

For more information about hunting in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov.