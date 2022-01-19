Iconic Coopers Rock gateway rebuilt after 70 years

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Visitors heading to Coopers Rock State Forest will now be greeted by a piece of history. A replica of the Coopers Rock entryway that greeted visitors in the 1940s and 50s now marks the entrance to the state forest.

The Coopers Rock Foundation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the West Virginia State Parks System have been working on the ‘Gateway Project’ for months, and the foundation announced on Tuesday that the project is finally complete.

The design of the new and original entryways are almost identical. The replica sign stands almost 18 feet tall and features wooden posts and floating letters that spell ‘COOPERS ROCK’ to welcome visitors to the forest, just like its predecessor. The painted aluminum letters are not the same material as the original but are corrosion resistant and low maintenance to help the new entryway stand longer. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, all the wood needed for the project came from trees cut from the state forest. “We’re excited to be rebuilding the forest’s original gateway by using trees cut right here in the forest,” said Jan Dzierzak, superintendent of Coopers Rock, during construction. “Having all of the logs cut from the forest and installed here is going to make the gateway even more special.”

The original Gateway (WVDNR image)

Gateway replica, January 2022 (WBOY image) The original sign built in 1936, and the new sign completed January 2022

Other images of the original gateway can be viewed on the Coopers Rock Foundation Facebook page or West Virginia University’s History Center website.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry cut logs from white oak trees for the project in September of 2021, and the actual construction began in October. The new sign can be found on Route 73 about 13 miles north of Morgantown. While no one is exactly sure where the original sign stood 70 years ago, during construction, the construction team used reference photos to get the replica as close to the original location as possible.

The main attraction at Coopers Rock is the Overlook which boasts some of the most beautiful views in West Virginia, but for some, the park was missing the landmark sign. “When you see pictures of Coopers Rock, it’s usually photos of the overlook and most people don’t see anything else that identifies the forest or shows off what else is here,” said park superintendent Jan Dzierzack. “This gateway will give us another location that really stands out and hopefully give the overlook a little competition for the most photographed spot in the forest.”

Coopers Rock Overlook (WBOY image)

The Overlook (WBOY image)

The Overlook (WBOY image)

The Overlook (WBOY image)

The Overlook (WBOY image)

New Coopers Rock entryway (WBOY image)

The Overlook (WBOY image)

Henry Clay Furnace at Coopers Rock (WBOY image)

Park officials expect to see lots of people taking pictures with the sign and hope that it will bring more traffic to the park. In addition to the new gateway, Coopers Rock has also received recent upgrades to some of its campsites, trails and picnic areas, and officials are planning more upgrades in the future.

Coopers Rock is the largest state forest in West Virginia at nearly 13,000 acres and can be found off Interstate 68, about 13 miles from Morgantown. For more information on the state forest, click here.