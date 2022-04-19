ROMNEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the Mount Storm Lake boat ramp and parking area will be closed from June 1 through August 29, while “significant improvements” are made to the lake in Grant County.

The work includes installation of a permanent concrete ramp, a courtesy dock, a paved handicap access parking area and walkway to the ramp, reconstruction of storm drains and recontouring and basing of the parking lot, according to a news release from the DNR.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but are excited to see these long-awaited upgrades occur for Mount Storm Lake’s public facilities and fishery,” said Brandon Keplinger, District 2 fisheries biologist. “Unfortunately, there are no other publicly available access locations to the lake currently. The contractor has 120 days to complete the construction. If construction is completed prior to the August 28 deadline, access will be reopened.”

For more information about the project, you can contact the District 2 office in Romney at 304-822-3551.