SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alterra Mountain Company announced that it will be investing nearly $500 million into its ski resorts ahead of the 2023-2024 ski season, including Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia.

According to a Tuesday press release, the focus for the improvements are lifts, snowmaking, summer adventures, additional guest amenities, and resort infrastructure. At Snowshoe specifically, the release said the funds will go toward lift improvements and facility upgrades.

“Lots to look forward to here at the ‘Shoe!” Snowshoe Mountain said in a Facebook post.

The release said that there are plans for a new food and activity service area that will replace the Shavers Center. It will have food and beverage offerings as well as “other year-round activities,” according to the release.

Snowshoe will also be getting a new ski lift to replace the Powder Monkey, a three-person lift in the Basin area, with a fixed-grip quad which will improve access to the Basin Area and Western Territory Area.

On the slopes, Snowshoe will also add enhancements to its beginner areas and a new overhauling system for snowmaking.

Snowshoe is one of 16 resorts operated by Alterra Mountain Company; others that are getting major improvements this year, according to the release, are Mammoth Mountain in California, Steamboat in Colorado, and Crystal Mountain in Washington.