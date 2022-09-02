CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you get a call or text about a study about black bears and black bear management that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is conducting, it’s legitimate.

With recent text and phone scams claiming to be from West Virginia officials and agencies, you’d be wise to wonder, but the DNR says the survey is real. It announced on Facebook Friday that it is conducting the survey through phone calls, and some residents may receive a text message with a link to the survey.

The DNR said that to ensure the study is scientifically valid, residents will be contacted about the survey at random. The study will include an analysis of trends in opinions and attitudes toward black bears, according to the DNR, and the findings will be used to update the state’s Black Bear Management Plan.

The survey will be conducted by Responsive Management, which the DNR said is an internationally recognized public opinion and attitude survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues.

If you’re contacted, the DNR asks that residents consider participating so that it can better understand West Virginians’ opinions on issues related to black bears.