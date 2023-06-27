CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re planning to spend Independence Day camping or spending time in a national forest, keep in mind that even just possessing fireworks on public land could come with up to $5,000 in fines and up to six months in prison.

The Monongahela National Forest shared the reminder on Facebook ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the post, possessing, igniting, discharging or using any kind of fireworks is illegal on national forest land. In addition to the possible fine or imprisonment for possessing the fireworks, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire “can be held civilly and/or criminally liable,” the Forest Service said.

“Setting off fireworks in the Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” said Aaron Kendall, Fire Management Officer for Monongahela National Forest. “We encourage Forest visitors to enjoy public fireworks displays in one of the communities in and around Monongahela National Forest.”

If there is a fire emergency on Mon Forest land, the public should call 911. And to report and incident, call the Mid-Atlantic Coordination Center 24-hour dispatch line at 717-980-3230.

If you are planning to set off fireworks anywhere in West Virginia, make sure to keep in mind the state and local laws in your area as well.