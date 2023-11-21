WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Elk River in Webster County will receive additional trout stockings in the final months of 2023 as part of a new pilot program.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the program is designed to evaluate the economic impact of trout stockings in the area and will start next week. Trout will be stocked by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) on the Elk River and the Back Fork of the Elk River catch and release section.

Trout will be stocked once in November and once in December.

“These additional trout stockings are a testament to our world-class hatchery program, which has made West Virginia one of the premier trout fishing destinations in the globe,” Gov. Justice said. “As a lifelong angler myself, I can confidently say that there’s never been a better time to cast a line in Almost Heaven. Not only will you experience the thrill of reeling in a trout in our crystal-clear streams, but you’ll also be supporting the local economy in Webster County, too. So, grab your gear and plan a fishing trip with friends and loved ones, especially with the added fishing options during the fall and winter months.”

The release said that multiple species of trout will be stocked in the catch-and-release sections of the Elk River in order to give anglers the chance to catch more than one species. The WVNDR currently raises the following species of trout from its seven cold-water hatcheries:

Rainbow trout

Golden rainbow trout

Brook trout

Brown trout

Tiger trout

Those who wish to learn more about trout stocking in the Elk River should click here.