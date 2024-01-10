CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lawsuit claims that the Forest Service allowed a private coal company to pollute rivers in the Cherry River watershed, home of the endangered candy darter fish which is only found in West Virginia and Virginia.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Washington, D.C., the Forest Service allowed loads of coal and coal supplies and equipment to be transported from Rock Run Mine using Forest Service Road 249, which is in the Monongahela National Forest and Cherry River watershed. The damaging transports, as well as road reconstruction to make coal hauling possible, took place starting in September 2021, the suit alleges.

The candy darter, which is known for its rainbow colors, is only found in a few streams in the upper Kanawha River Basin, including the Gauley River north of Summersville Dam and the Greenbrier River north of Marlinton, according to National Park Service data from 2020.

The new lawsuit, which was filed by several environmental groups, claims that the Forest Service violated the Endangered Species Act and calls for the revocation of the involved coal company’s permit. The suit also alleges that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was not consulted and no environmental study was conducted when the permit was awarded. The area in question is at the southern end of the Monongahela National Forest near the Greenbrier/Pocahontas County line.

Mine permit areas compared to the candy darter’s habitat (Courtesy: Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance Conservation Hub)

The Center for Biological Diversity, which is one of the agencies filing the lawsuit, also said in a press release that other protected species, including the northern big-eared and Indiana bats that live in the area, may have also been affected.

The full lawsuit is available online here.