DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re interested in learning which West Virginia plants are edible and how to get good pictures of the night sky, the Canaan Valley Resort is hosting the perfect getaway for you.

The event is next weekend, from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 21.

The weekend starts Friday night when Crandall Creek will perform as part of the Mountainside Music Series at Quencher’s Patio. There will be pub fare as well as local craft brews available.

On Saturday, an expert-led Edible Plants Hike will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. throughout the trails, fields and forests of Canaan Valley State Park. Guests will learn how to find and identify wild plants that are safe to eat and how to use trees and plants to build fires, create shelter and for other survival purposes.

Then, from 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be a Night Sky Photography Workshop, weather permitting, where you can learn the basics of astrophotography. Guest are encouraged to bring a camera and a tripod.

Chairlift rides will be available throughout the weekend, and guests will have access to the resort’s outdoor pool, miles of hiking and biking trails, and an 18-hole championship golf course, as well as other amenities.

Guest room reservations can be made online or by calling 1-800-622-4121.