CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will announce the winner of the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest Wednesday morning.

Hunters had until Dec. 27 to submit a photo of the buck they harvested during the 2022 hunting season to enter. Prizes include lifetime West Virginia hunting licenses and West Virginia State Park stays.

Justice is expected to announce the winner at 11 a.m. His press conference will begin in the video player above once it starts. You may need to refresh this page.