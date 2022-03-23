SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Burnsville man caught the largest musky ever in West Virginia history in Braxton County over the weekend.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Lucas King caught and released a new state record musky on Saturday, March 19.

King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51.00 pounds, according to DNR. The trophy musky eclipsed the previous WV length record of 54.0625 inches caught last year by Chase Gibson and surpassed the current weight record of 49.75 pounds previously held by Anna Marsh.

The record catch was measured by WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager.

King was fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a WVDNR public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. The musky was caught using 6″ glide bait.

In a Facebook post on Sunday about his big catch, King said, “This morning my dream came true.”

