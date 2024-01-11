CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you think it’s too late to participate in the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, there’s still a way.

After tens of thousands of West Virginians signed up for this year’s challenge, the WVU Extension Service program has run out of seeds, but according to a Wednesday Facebook post, “there is still overwhelming demand!”

Anyone who missed the free seeds sign-up period can still participate in the 2024 Grow This Throwdown by purchasing their own seeds. A grower in Texas who sells seeds has created the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program “GROW THIS” bundle, which has the seeds for Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Russian Red Kale and Scarlet Nantes Carrots that are being in the WVU Extension’s free seed pack in 2024.

The bundle is listed at $6.50 on Mary’s Heirloom Seeds website, and you can put in the promo code UPSHUR for an additional discount. After shipping, the cost of buying the three types of seeds comes to just over $10.

West Virginians who were able to get the free seeds through the WV Garden Challenge will receive them in April, so residents who might have missed out still have plenty of time to buy their own seeds.

Those who have the seeds can participate in the 2024 Grow This Throwdown and complete challenges to win grant funding for projects in their county. The first challenge in the throwdown has already been announced.

For the most up-to-date information on the throwdown, follow the Grow This: WV Garden Challenge on social media.