ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The access road to a popular free camping and fishing area in Randolph County will be closed for almost a year for a bridge replacement project.

According to a press release from the Monongahela National Forest, Forest Road 209 in Randolph County will be closed from Monday, July 10, 2023, until the spring of 2024.

Forest Road 209 is the only access road to the Stonecoal Dispersed Camping Area along the Shavers Fork of the Cheat River, which has 19 RV and tent camping sites, according to Elkins-Randolph County Tourism. The release also said that campsite #1 in the area near Red Run Falls will be relocated as part of the project.

Although the road will be closed, campers who are loyal to sites in the area may be able to access the area by parking along U.S. 250 and walking to campsites near the end of the road. However, walking access will only be allowed when construction work is not taking place.

A Monongahela National Forest Representative told 12 News that similar campsites are available along Forest Road 44, at the Little River Campground along Forest Road 17 and at the Buffalo Lake Recreation Area along Forest Road 54.

The near-year-long project will replace a culvert that goes over Red Run with a 76-foot-long bridge.

“I am very pleased we are able to make these much-needed improvements to ensure safe and reliable access to the Stonecoal area,” District Ranger Jack Tribble said. “I know how popular this area is and we plan to open the road again just as soon as the project is complete.”

The Mon Forest release said that the project was originally supposed to be completed in 2024-2025, but rain in the area caused increased deterioration, so the project was moved to this year.