ELKINS, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest will be closing some areas from late fall through mid-spring.

For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information for each office is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices. The most up to date information on each area’s closure can be found through the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1

Bickle Knob Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.

Horseshoe Recreation Area – Closed for season.

Olson Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.

Stuart Recreation Area – Oct. 10

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – Oct. 30

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Jan. 1

Gatewood Group Campground – Oct. 10 – Nov. 30 no fees charged. Pack in, pack out with no services.

Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 30

Red Creek Campground – Dec. 31

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 30 (last day open)

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 2

Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Oct. 10

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round (except when roads are snow covered). Toilets close Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Closes when roads are snow covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

Island Campground – Dec. 1

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1

Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1

Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

Big Rock Campground – Dec. 1

Bishop Knob Campground – Dec. 1

Cranberry Campground – Dec. 1

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 15 (last day open)

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

North Bend Picnic Area – Oct. 16

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

Summit Lake Campground – Dec. 1

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.

Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 16

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – Dec. 1

Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

Pocahontas Campground – Dec. 1

Rimel Picnic Area – Jan. 1

Tea Creek Campground – Dec. 1

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area: