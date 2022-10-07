ELKINS, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest will be closing some areas from late fall through mid-spring.
For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information for each office is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices. The most up to date information on each area’s closure can be found through the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report.
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
- Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1
- Bickle Knob Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.
- Horseshoe Recreation Area – Closed for season.
- Olson Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.
- Stuart Recreation Area – Oct. 10
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
- Big Bend Campground – Oct. 30
- Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Jan. 1
- Gatewood Group Campground – Oct. 10 – Nov. 30 no fees charged. Pack in, pack out with no services.
- Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 30
- Red Creek Campground – Dec. 31
- Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 30 (last day open)
- Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 2
- Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30
- Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
- Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Oct. 10
- Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round (except when roads are snow covered). Toilets close Dec. 1.
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:
- Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Closes when roads are snow covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
- Island Campground – Dec. 1
- Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
- Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1
- Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1
- Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:
- Big Rock Campground – Dec. 1
- Bishop Knob Campground – Dec. 1
- Cranberry Campground – Dec. 1
- Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 15 (last day open)
- Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
- North Bend Picnic Area – Oct. 16
- Summit Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
- Summit Lake Campground – Dec. 1
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.
- Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 16
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:
- Day Run Campground – Dec. 1
- Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
- Pocahontas Campground – Dec. 1
- Rimel Picnic Area – Jan. 1
- Tea Creek Campground – Dec. 1
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:
- Blue Bend Recreation Area – Dec. 1
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area and Campground – Closed for season