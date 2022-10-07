ELKINS, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest will be closing some areas from late fall through mid-spring.

For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information for each office is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices. The most up to date information on each area’s closure can be found through the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

  • Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1
  • Bickle Knob Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.
  • Horseshoe Recreation Area – Closed for season.
  • Olson Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.
  • Stuart Recreation Area – Oct. 10

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

  • Big Bend Campground – Oct. 30
  • Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Jan. 1
  • Gatewood Group Campground – Oct. 10 – Nov. 30 no fees charged. Pack in, pack out with no services.
  • Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 30
  • Red Creek Campground – Dec. 31
  • Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 30 (last day open)
  • Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 2
  • Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30
  • Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
  • Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Oct. 10
  • Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round (except when roads are snow covered). Toilets close Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

  • Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Closes when roads are snow covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
  • Island Campground – Dec. 1
  • Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
  • Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1
  • Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1
  • Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

  • Big Rock Campground – Dec. 1
  • Bishop Knob Campground – Dec. 1
  • Cranberry Campground – Dec. 1
  • Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 15 (last day open)
  • Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
  • North Bend Picnic Area – Oct.  16
  • Summit Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1
  • Summit Lake Campground – Dec. 1
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered.  Toilets closed Dec. 1.
  • Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 16

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

  • Day Run Campground – Dec. 1
  • Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.
  • Pocahontas Campground – Dec. 1
  • Rimel Picnic Area – Jan. 1
  • Tea Creek Campground – Dec. 1
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered.  Toilets closed Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

  • Blue Bend Recreation Area – Dec. 1
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area and Campground – Closed for season