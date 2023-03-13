ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongahela National Forest will soon have a new district ranger.

According to a Forest Service release, Jason Hattersley has been selected as the district ranger for the Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger Districts, where he will oversee over 400,000 acres across Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Nicholas and Webster Counties.

District ranger for the Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger Districts of Monongahela National Forest, Jason Hattersley (Photo courtesy of Jason Hattersely)

“Jason brings more than 20 years of natural resource experience and a diverse set of skills to Monongahela National Forest,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran, who selected Hattersley for the role. “I’ve enjoyed working with him on our management team in previous temporary positions and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as a district ranger.”

Hattersley, a Randolph County native, grew up in Mill Creek, West Virginia, before moving to Lexington, Virginia, and settling down with his wife and two children. After graduating from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College with a degree in forestry, he worked as a firefighter and has worked in timber management for George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

“I’m honored to serve the American public and the Forest Service as the district ranger for the Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Districts,” said Hattersley. “It has been a pleasure to engage with employees and the communities we serve, and I consider it a great privilege to manage and care for this spectacular landscape.”